Gartner (NYSE:IT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 92.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner updated its FY 2026 guidance to 12.300- EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Gartner’s conference call:
- Q4 and full-year 2025 results came in ahead of expectations — Q4 revenue $1.8 billion (+2% YoY), Q4 EBITDA $436 million (+5%), full-year revenue $6.5 billion (+4%), full-year adjusted EPS $13.17, and free cash flow $1.2 billion; Gartner also repurchased more than $2 billion of stock in 2025.
- Management is executing a broad transformation of Business & Technology Insights across four dimensions — impact, volume, timeliness, and user experience — with major AI investments (about 6,000 AI documents, >200,000 AI client conversations) and the full rollout of Ask Gartner, early users of which show materially higher renewal rates.
- 2026 guidance is cautious but constructive: consolidated revenue ? $6.45 billion (FX-neutral +2%), EBITDA ? $1.515 billion (?23.5% margin), adjusted EPS ? $12.30, and free cash flow ? $1.135 billion, with management expecting contract-value growth to accelerate through 2026 and excluding the Digital Markets business from the outlook.
- Persistent external headwinds remain — U.S. federal (DOGE) disruptions, tariff-impacted industries, tighter budgets and extended buying cycles drove only 1% CV growth in Q4 and materially depressed federal renewals, pressuring seat counts and near-term selling dynamics.
IT opened at $159.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average of $248.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Gartner has a 12-month low of $139.18 and a 12-month high of $584.01.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat estimates — Gartner reported $3.94 EPS vs. ~$3.50 expected and revenue roughly matched estimates, showing the business still delivered near-term results. Gartner Earnings Outpace Estimates in Q4
- Positive Sentiment: Board expanded share buyback authorization, which can support the stock long term by reducing float and returning capital. Gartner Reports Mixed 2025 Results, Expands Share Repurchases
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call and transcript are available for investors evaluating management commentary and segment detail. Gartner Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue showed modest year-over-year growth (~2.2%), indicating business resilience in parts of Insights and Conferences despite EPS decline vs. last year. Gartner earnings summary
- Negative Sentiment: Management cut FY2026 guidance — EPS guidance (~12.30) and revenue guide (~$6.5B) both came in below Street consensus, a primary driver of the stock’s selloff. Gartner forecasts downbeat annual results
- Negative Sentiment: Clients are “slowing and deferring everything possible” while they sort through AI investments, hitting demand for Gartner’s consulting/advisory services. That commentary intensified selling pressure. Why Gartner and other IT stocks got slammed
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed outlooks — Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold and lowered its price target to $200, reflecting weaker contract growth and AI-related headwinds. Gartner: Hold Stance Amid Slowing Contract Growth
In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $84,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,375.44. This represents a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca purchased 43,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $229.57 per share, with a total value of $9,940,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 111,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,622,996.41. This trade represents a 63.38% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 88.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,278,000 after acquiring an additional 585,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,237,000 after purchasing an additional 451,895 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,466,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,570,000 after purchasing an additional 305,258 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 225,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gartner by 30.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,415,000 after purchasing an additional 203,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.
The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.
