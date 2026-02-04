Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIST. UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

VIST opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. Vista Energy has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,989,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,949,000 after purchasing an additional 171,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vista Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,485,000 after buying an additional 36,549 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Vista Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,237,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after buying an additional 50,178 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,017,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after buying an additional 141,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,499,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

