Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $22.9250, with a volume of 4262873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Positive Sentiment: Yahoo Finance published a valuation check arguing Klarna may look more attractively valued after the recent share-price pullback, which could draw value-oriented buyers if confidence stabilizes. Valuation Check

Neutral Sentiment: An industry report on Switzerland's BNPL market forecasts growth to $4.45B by 2031 — a reminder of longer-term addressable-market opportunity for BNPL players like Klarna, but not an immediate stock catalyst. BNPL Market Report

Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms (including Kahn Swick & Foti, Rosen, Pomerantz, Hagens Berman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins, Bragar, Schall, Portnoy and others) have filed or are soliciting lead-plaintiff roles in a securities class action alleging misstatements in Klarna's IPO registration materials; the universal Feb. 20, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline concentrates near-term legal activity and heightens uncertainty and potential defense costs. Class Action Notice (KSF)

Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman's notice highlights a reported ~102% spike in Klarna's credit-loss provision and questions about risk-related trend disclosures — signaling investor concern about credit quality and earnings pressure that could materially affect near-term profitability. Hagens Berman Alert

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAR shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Klarna Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klarna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion and a PE ratio of -32.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

