Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LITE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.94.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $435.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.02 and a beta of 1.51. Lumentum has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $464.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 4,232 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.63, for a total value of $1,014,114.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,434,448.72. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $320,069.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,779.80. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 28,612 shares of company stock worth $7,317,398 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results materially beat estimates — reported EPS $1.67 vs. consensus $1.41 and revenue $665.5M (up ~65% YoY), driving the initial rally after the print. Read More.

Q2 results materially beat estimates — reported EPS $1.67 vs. consensus $1.41 and revenue $665.5M (up ~65% YoY), driving the initial rally after the print. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q3 FY2026 guidance sharply: EPS guide $2.15–$2.35 vs. street ~$1.39 and revenue guide $780–$830M vs. ~$701.6M consensus — signals continued demand and margin leverage. Read More.

Management raised Q3 FY2026 guidance sharply: EPS guide $2.15–$2.35 vs. street ~$1.39 and revenue guide $780–$830M vs. ~$701.6M consensus — signals continued demand and margin leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price?target raises ahead of and after the earnings boosted momentum, contributing to further upside in the share price. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and price?target raises ahead of and after the earnings boosted momentum, contributing to further upside in the share price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings presentation and management commentary are available (useful for assessing revenue mix, end-market drivers, and margin details). Read More.

Full earnings presentation and management commentary are available (useful for assessing revenue mix, end-market drivers, and margin details). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Call transcript provides color on demand trends, supply dynamics and sustainability of the margin expansion—worth reading to judge whether guidance is achievable. Read More.

Call transcript provides color on demand trends, supply dynamics and sustainability of the margin expansion—worth reading to judge whether guidance is achievable. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage remain potential risk factors — the stock is trading at a high P/E and the company carries meaningful debt (investors should weigh growth/guidance vs. high multiple and D/E). (Background data: P/E and D/E metrics provided in trading summary.)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

