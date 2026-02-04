NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Bank of America

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.39.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $524,791.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,714.05. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This represents a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

