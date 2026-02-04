Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho to $525.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $304.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Lumentum from $181.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.94.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $435.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.90. Lumentum has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $1,751,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,776.48. This trade represents a 42.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,684.43. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,398. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results materially beat estimates — reported EPS $1.67 vs. consensus $1.41 and revenue $665.5M (up ~65% YoY), driving the initial rally after the print. Read More.

Q2 results materially beat estimates — reported EPS $1.67 vs. consensus $1.41 and revenue $665.5M (up ~65% YoY), driving the initial rally after the print. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q3 FY2026 guidance sharply: EPS guide $2.15–$2.35 vs. street ~$1.39 and revenue guide $780–$830M vs. ~$701.6M consensus — signals continued demand and margin leverage. Read More.

Management raised Q3 FY2026 guidance sharply: EPS guide $2.15–$2.35 vs. street ~$1.39 and revenue guide $780–$830M vs. ~$701.6M consensus — signals continued demand and margin leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price?target raises ahead of and after the earnings boosted momentum, contributing to further upside in the share price. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and price?target raises ahead of and after the earnings boosted momentum, contributing to further upside in the share price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings presentation and management commentary are available (useful for assessing revenue mix, end-market drivers, and margin details). Read More.

Full earnings presentation and management commentary are available (useful for assessing revenue mix, end-market drivers, and margin details). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Call transcript provides color on demand trends, supply dynamics and sustainability of the margin expansion—worth reading to judge whether guidance is achievable. Read More.

Call transcript provides color on demand trends, supply dynamics and sustainability of the margin expansion—worth reading to judge whether guidance is achievable. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage remain potential risk factors — the stock is trading at a high P/E and the company carries meaningful debt (investors should weigh growth/guidance vs. high multiple and D/E). (Background data: P/E and D/E metrics provided in trading summary.)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

