Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $64,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $6,240,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $616.52 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $620.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.69.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

