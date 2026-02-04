Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $64,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $6,240,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $616.52 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $620.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.69.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting that a small number of large tech names dominate returns may reinforce QQQ’s role as a concentrated, efficient way to own top tech winners — supportive for long-term inflows. A Surprising ETF That’s Home to Some of the Best Tech Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish market commentary arguing that the market rally has more room to run can underpin risk?on flows into major index ETFs such as QQQ. The Party Is Just Getting Started At 7000 Points
- Neutral Sentiment: Short, ETF?specific updates show QQQ trading down in pre?market action — a near?term datapoint rather than a structural change; useful for traders assessing intraday momentum. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-2-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Note for investors: a press release for Questcorp Mining uses the ticker “QQQ” on Canadian exchanges — this is a different security and can create ticker?related noise in news feeds; not related to Invesco QQQ. Questcorp Mining Engages Contractor for Commencement of North Island Copper IP Survey
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis warning that market valuations look stretched and that bubble dynamics could reverse implies heightened downside risk for growth/tech — a key headwind for QQQ. When Bubbles Pop Now Compared To Past Eras
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary on monetary?policy risks (Warsh nomination and related policy debates) raises uncertainty around rate expectations and the dollar — higher rates or policy missteps typically pressure long?duration tech names in QQQ. New Captain, Same Sinking Ship: Why Warsh Can’t Stop Dollar Debasement
- Negative Sentiment: Broader lists of macro threats to the U.S. market (recession, geopolitics, rate shocks) increase caution among investors and can drive defensive flows away from concentrated growth ETFs like QQQ. Warnings: 7 Threats To The US Stock Market And Economy
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
