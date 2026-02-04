Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues Earnings Results

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 29.63%.Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.000-5.150 EPS.

Merck says its transformed portfolio gives line of sight to over $70 billion of potential commercial opportunity by the mid?2030s (up ~$20 billion year?over?year), with about 10 programs that could be substantially de?risked in the next two years.

For 2026 Merck guided revenue of $65.5–$67.0 billion (1%–3% growth) and non?GAAP EPS of $5.00–$5.15, with assumptions including ~82% gross margin and approximately $3 billion of share repurchases.

Management highlighted strong R&D and launch momentum — including positive phase 3 results for oral PCSK9 candidate Enlicitide, positive Islatravir two?drug HIV data, expanded approvals and uptake for Winrevair, and ongoing Keytruda launch progress (including the QLEX subcutaneous format).

Near?term profitability will be hit by large one?time items and headwinds — Merck expects an approximately $9 billion one?time Sedera charge plus ~$3.65 per share upfront Seagen costs (and ongoing financing costs), and cited roughly $2.5 billion of 2026 headwinds from generic competition, IRA pricing and the restructured Koselugo agreement.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $118.46. The company has a market capitalization of $287.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $2,889,340,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,858,570,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,192,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,032,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,456,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.53.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

