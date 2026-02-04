Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues Earnings Results

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRKGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 29.63%.Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.000-5.150 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Merck & Co., Inc.’s conference call:

  • Merck says its transformed portfolio gives line of sight to over $70 billion of potential commercial opportunity by the mid?2030s (up ~$20 billion year?over?year), with about 10 programs that could be substantially de?risked in the next two years.
  • For 2026 Merck guided revenue of $65.5–$67.0 billion (1%–3% growth) and non?GAAP EPS of $5.00–$5.15, with assumptions including ~82% gross margin and approximately $3 billion of share repurchases.
  • Management highlighted strong R&D and launch momentum — including positive phase 3 results for oral PCSK9 candidate Enlicitide, positive Islatravir two?drug HIV data, expanded approvals and uptake for Winrevair, and ongoing Keytruda launch progress (including the QLEX subcutaneous format).
  • Near?term profitability will be hit by large one?time items and headwinds — Merck expects an approximately $9 billion one?time Sedera charge plus ~$3.65 per share upfront Seagen costs (and ongoing financing costs), and cited roughly $2.5 billion of 2026 headwinds from generic competition, IRA pricing and the restructured Koselugo agreement.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $118.46. The company has a market capitalization of $287.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $2,889,340,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,858,570,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,192,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,032,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,456,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Earnings History for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

