Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,257 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $36,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DISV was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

