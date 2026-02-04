Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $22,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth $2,359,602,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 14,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of RTX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 97.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,927,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,425,000 after purchasing an additional 949,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.89.

RTX Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:RTX opened at $203.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $273.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.43. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $205.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Profile

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

