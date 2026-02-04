Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $22,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth $2,359,602,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 14,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of RTX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 97.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,927,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,425,000 after purchasing an additional 949,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Key RTX News
Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large U.S. missile-production award bolsters Raytheon’s (RTX business) near-term defense revenue and capacity ramp plans — supports backlog and recurring production revenue. Raytheon secures deal to build thousands of missiles for the US, including Tomahawks
- Positive Sentiment: Raytheon (RTX) signed five framework agreements with the U.S. Department of War to expand production of Tomahawk, AMRAAM and multiple SM-series missiles — multiyear, high-volume program upside. RTX’s Raytheon partners with Department of War on five landmark agreements to expand critical munition production
- Positive Sentiment: RTX won a $1.03B contract to supply the LTAMDS radar to the U.S. Army — a material order that improves medium-term defense revenue visibility. RTX Secures a $1.03B Contract to Supply LTAMDS System to U.S. Army
- Positive Sentiment: Vietjet ordered 44 additional GTF-powered A320neo-family aircraft from Pratt & Whitney (RTX), including a 12?year maintenance deal — adds revenue from new engine deliveries and long-term MRO services. Vietjet selects RTX’s Pratt & Whitney to power 44 additional A320neo family aircraft
- Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace (RTX) landed multiple service contracts — Thai Airways connectivity rollout, Scoot APS5000 APU 15?year maintenance deal, ANA FlightSense renewals and Singapore Airlines FlightSense extension — strengthening recurring-services revenue. RTX’s Collins Aerospace activates advanced connectivity services for Thai Airways fleet of A321neos
- Positive Sentiment: RTX announced a $139M investment plan and multiple MOUs with Singapore’s Economic Development Board to expand aerospace manufacturing and MRO capabilities in the region — strategic capex supporting long-term growth. RTX to invest $139 million in Singapore, signing multiple MOUs with Economic Development Board
- Positive Sentiment: Raytheon completed a successful ballistic test for the Army’s Next Generation Short Range Interceptor and was selected by DARPA for maritime-defense development — technology wins that can feed future defense programs. RTX’s Raytheon completes successful ballistic test for U.S. Army’s Next Generation Short Range Interceptor
- Neutral Sentiment: Several consumer-tech articles reference “RTX” in the context of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX GPUs or retail laptop/PC deals; these are unrelated to RTX Corporation’s earnings or defense/aerospace business. GeForce RTX 5070 joins the RTX 3060 as one of the most popular GPUs among PC gamers
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on RTX
RTX Trading Up 1.4%
NYSE:RTX opened at $203.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $273.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.43. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $205.36.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
RTX Profile
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.