Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,083,996 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,750,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083,996 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $696,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

