IMC Chicago LLC Purchases 162,286 Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares $TSLL

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 429,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,286 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,419,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 816,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 544,253 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 430,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 180,551 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,136,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $25.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.