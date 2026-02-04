Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 $AJAN

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 by 22.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 141,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the first quarter worth about $283,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA AJAN opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

