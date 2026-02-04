Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.