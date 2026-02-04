Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.19%.

Here are the key takeaways from Columbia Financial’s conference call:

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia announced a merger to acquire Northfield in a transaction valued at $597 million , creating a pro forma ~ $18 billion regional bank and pursuing a simultaneous second-step conversion to a fully public holding company, with closing expected early Q3 2026.

Columbia announced a merger to acquire Northfield in a transaction valued at , creating a pro forma ~ regional bank and pursuing a simultaneous second-step conversion to a fully public holding company, with closing expected early Q3 2026. Management projects significant financial benefits including roughly 50% EPS accretion in 2027 , a 4.4% tangible book value dilution and an earnback of about 1.8 years , with pro forma metrics of ~ 1.06% ROA and a ~ 48% efficiency ratio.

Management projects significant financial benefits including roughly , a tangible book value dilution and an earnback of about , with pro forma metrics of ~ and a ~ efficiency ratio. The deal consideration is based on an independent appraisal (reported at ~ 0.86x Northfield TBV) with a per?share range of $14.25–$14.65 , payable in stock or up to 30% cash, and represents a >15% premium to Northfield’s recent close.

The deal consideration is based on an independent appraisal (reported at ~ Northfield TBV) with a per?share range of , payable in stock or up to 30% cash, and represents a >15% premium to Northfield’s recent close. Extensive due diligence and independent reviews produced a credit mark of $81 million (?2.1% of loans); Northfield’s $419M NYC rent?regulated multifamily exposure shows conservative underwriting (avg LTV <50%, DCR ~1.6x) and minimal historical charge?offs.

Extensive due diligence and independent reviews produced a credit mark of (?2.1% of loans); Northfield’s NYC rent?regulated multifamily exposure shows conservative underwriting (avg LTV <50%, DCR ~1.6x) and minimal historical charge?offs. Leadership continuity (Tom Kemly to remain CEO, Steve Klein joining as COO) and a combined board of 13 support integration plans focused on C&I growth, technology investment, branch density in Brooklyn/Staten Island, and de?emphasizing additional M&A for ~18 months to prioritize integration and organic growth.

Columbia Financial Price Performance

Shares of CLBK opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Columbia Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Columbia Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLBK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the third quarter worth $120,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for Columbia Bank, a commercial bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Through its principal subsidiary, Columbia Bank, the company offers a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, and business banking solutions tailored to small- and medium-sized enterprises.

On the consumer side, Columbia Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.