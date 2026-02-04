iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,063,916,000 after buying an additional 411,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,244,071,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,112,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,064 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,560,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $459.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $493.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.10 and a 200-day moving average of $464.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

