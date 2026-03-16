Insight Holdings Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Netskope Inc. $NTSK

Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000. Netskope makes up 0.2% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth $31,236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netskope during the third quarter valued at about $18,184,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Netskope during the third quarter worth about $72,463,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Netskope during the third quarter worth about $5,005,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,239,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Netskope from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Netskope in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Netskope from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netskope in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair set a $21.00 target price on Netskope in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netskope presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netskope

In other Netskope news, CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $63,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Beri sold 31,594 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $555,422.52. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,721 shares of company stock valued at $18,020,279 over the last three months.

Netskope Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTSK opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20. Netskope Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.40.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.33 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.

Netskope News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and revenue growth — Netskope reported a slight EPS beat and revenue up ~32% year?over?year; management set a fiscal?2027 revenue target of $870M–$876M and emphasized its AI?native platform as a growth driver. This supports the company’s long?term TAM story. Earnings Transcript Revenue Target Article

Q4 beat and revenue growth — Netskope reported a slight EPS beat and revenue up ~32% year?over?year; management set a fiscal?2027 revenue target of $870M–$876M and emphasized its AI?native platform as a growth driver. This supports the company’s long?term TAM story. Neutral Sentiment: New product: Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security” positioning the company as an AI?security platform — a potential multi?year revenue tailwind, but market reaction has been mixed as investors parse near?term financials. Product Launch

New product: Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security” positioning the company as an AI?security platform — a potential multi?year revenue tailwind, but market reaction has been mixed as investors parse near?term financials. Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY?2027 guidance and wide EPS range — Management issued guidance with a wide FY EPS range and Q1 EPS that indicate near?term margin/visibility pressure; the market interpreted that as a downgrade to near?term profitability expectations, triggering the sharp post?earnings selloff. Guidance Coverage

Cautious FY?2027 guidance and wide EPS range — Management issued guidance with a wide FY EPS range and Q1 EPS that indicate near?term margin/visibility pressure; the market interpreted that as a downgrade to near?term profitability expectations, triggering the sharp post?earnings selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target cuts — Multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: Deutsche Bank to $16, RBC to $14, BMO to $14, others lowered various PTs) even where ratings were maintained; this consensus of lower targets increases short?term selling pressure. Deutsche Bank Note

Analyst price?target cuts — Multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: Deutsche Bank to $16, RBC to $14, BMO to $14, others lowered various PTs) even where ratings were maintained; this consensus of lower targets increases short?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Lockup expiry and analyst skepticism — Reports note a lockup expiration and some analysts calling Q4 softer than expected, which can add share supply and sentiment headwinds in the near term. Lockup/Analyst Coverage

Lockup expiry and analyst skepticism — Reports note a lockup expiration and some analysts calling Q4 softer than expected, which can add share supply and sentiment headwinds in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation — A law firm announced an inquiry into potential securities claims involving Netskope executives; this raises legal/dispersion risk and can weigh on sentiment until resolved. Investigation Notice

Netskope Profile

(Free Report)

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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