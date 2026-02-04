iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51,800.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $122.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

