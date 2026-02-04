Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,846 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 281.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Axos Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Axos Financial by 94.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Tamara N. Bohlig sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $184,963.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,005.37. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 2,145 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $181,445.55. Following the sale, the director owned 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,819.31. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axos Financial from $107.50 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axos Financial from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of AX opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Axos Financial, Inc has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $100.83. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $385.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.89 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 22.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE: AX) is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

