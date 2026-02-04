Rep. David Taylor Buys JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 1/29/2026.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $314.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.82.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,800 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,958 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

