Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Labcorp stock on January 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) on 1/22/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 1/22/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 1/15/2026.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $272.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.26 and its 200-day moving average is $267.40. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $293.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,537,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 989,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,734,000 after acquiring an additional 684,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Labcorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Labcorp by 13.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Labcorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 77,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $1,509,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,010,068.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $313.00 price objective on Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $320.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.77.

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

