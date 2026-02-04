J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.15 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

