Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $21.68 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,905 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.08% of Nutrien worth $21,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $73.07.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.79%.The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

