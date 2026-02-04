Savant Capital LLC Buys 277,161 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,441,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $174,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272,592 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after purchasing an additional 817,434 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,401,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,112,000 after purchasing an additional 263,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after buying an additional 1,805,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,932,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,712,000 after buying an additional 370,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $50.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.