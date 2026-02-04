iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 124,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

