WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,862 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ed Hallen sold 117,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $3,568,818.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,824.64. This represents a 46.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 167,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $4,057,092.16. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,901 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,182. 53.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 1.13. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The firm had revenue of $310.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, November 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

