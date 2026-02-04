New Dimensions Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

New Dimensions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of New Dimensions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New Dimensions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burk Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 444,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

DFIP opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.