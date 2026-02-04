Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April $NAPR

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAPR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 79.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 248,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 110,242 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 123,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 106,832 shares during the period. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.3%

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

