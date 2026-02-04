Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF $HGER

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 152,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF comprises about 1.5% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HGER. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 9,516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HGER opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

