New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,349 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 69,576 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 251,522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 562,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 19.1% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 436,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PRKS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded United Parks & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $46.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $252,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 138,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,569.20. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PRKS opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $511.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.43 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.