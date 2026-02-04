Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036,112 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $82,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,078,000 after purchasing an additional 788,994 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,864,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 948,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,148,000 after buying an additional 480,797 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,237,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,811,000 after acquiring an additional 447,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,632,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,485,000 after acquiring an additional 424,489 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DFEM opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

