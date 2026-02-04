J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,130 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72,284.9% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,437,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,556 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,818.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,716,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,974,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,910,000 after buying an additional 1,065,946 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $201.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

