Savant Capital LLC Has $47.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3,404.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 783,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761,271 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $47,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sachem Hill LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sachem Hill LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

