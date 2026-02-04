Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 92,294 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Baker Boyer National Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,159,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 19.3% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $58,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,498.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 175,676 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 97,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

