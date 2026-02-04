Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $1.01 Million Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBWB. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 214.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

