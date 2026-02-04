Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,623 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 126,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,123.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 242,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 439,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 26,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $250,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 340,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,450,252.28. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 566,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,034,239.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,960,492 shares in the company, valued at $476,042,855.44. This trade represents a 3.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,697,907 shares of company stock worth $53,222,621 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

