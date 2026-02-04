Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 61,056 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 86.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,056 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 6.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23.
Key Headlines Impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Safe?haven demand and geopolitical risk helped push gold higher, supporting ETFs that hold physical metal like SGOL. Gold and silver extend rebound but concerns over volatility linger
- Positive Sentiment: Precious metals regained ground and gold climbed back above key nominal milestones, reviving investor interest in bullion exposures. Gold Jumps Back Above $5,000. Why the Precious Metals Rally Is Back.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and technical reports note dip?buying and recovered support levels (near $4,400–$4,850 on spot), suggesting momentum could sustain SGOL’s gains if buyers remain active. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary stresses the move was driven by positioning and technicals rather than a sudden change in fundamentals — meaning more swings are possible even as the long?term bull case remains intact. Gold and silver rebound after historic wipeout
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional views from major banks still view the longer?term demand picture favorably, which supports strategic allocations to physical gold ETFs like SGOL but doesn’t eliminate short?term risk. Gold’s Rout Fails to Dent Bullish Calls at Major Banks
- Negative Sentiment: Volatility remains elevated after an extreme selloff; outlets warn of possible technical corrections after large intraday moves, which could produce sharp swings in SGOL. Gold Edges Lower on Possible Technical Correction
- Negative Sentiment: Hawkish Fed expectations and rate?sensitive dynamics are cited as limits to upside — if rate?cut bets fade, gold (and SGOL) could come under renewed pressure. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis
About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
