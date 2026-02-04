Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 61,056 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 86.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,056 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

