CrowdStrike $CRWD Stake Lifted by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after purchasing an additional 596,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,917,000 after buying an additional 370,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,752,000 after buying an additional 273,922 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,638,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report — a product-validation win that supports enterprise demand and renewal/upsell expectations. Read More.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.21.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 63,523 shares of company stock worth $30,533,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $421.73 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $476.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.71, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

