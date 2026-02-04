iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $133.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

