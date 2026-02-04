Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $590,000 Holdings in Evolus, Inc. $EOLS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 63.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,419 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Evolus were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 473.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,168,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 172,846 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evolus from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Evolus from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of EOLS opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $304.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $75,353.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 354,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,874.20. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company’s flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

Featured Stories

