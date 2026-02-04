Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of HSNGY opened at $19.30 on Monday. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

About Hang Seng Bank

(Get Free Report)

Hang Seng Bank is a Hong Kong-based banking group that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial and institutional customers. Founded in 1933, the bank has grown into one of the region’s prominent lenders and is majority-owned by the HSBC Group. Hang Seng offers traditional banking functions alongside specialized services tailored to personal and corporate clients.

Core businesses include retail banking and wealth management, commercial and corporate banking, private banking, and treasury and markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.