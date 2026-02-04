Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 92,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

IMTM opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $51.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

