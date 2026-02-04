AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,978 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in UWM were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 116.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after buying an additional 3,224,806 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,758,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 47.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 777,264 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $9,032,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). UWM had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,290,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,856,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,654,543.60. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,860,107 shares of company stock valued at $104,636,944 in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UWM Profile

(Free Report)

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.