AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 16,846 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 294.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,846 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CLEAR Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 196,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson set a $46.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,190. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $636,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $636,853. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 43,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,052 over the last 90 days. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.21.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 119.82%. CLEAR Secure’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman?Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.