Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $834.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.37. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.95%.

In other news, Director Louis P. Jr. Mathews acquired 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,700.40. This represents a 17.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Newell bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,477.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,615 shares in the company, valued at $556,328.25. The trade was a 9.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $101,538 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 298.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

