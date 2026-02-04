Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 34,844 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,844 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $48.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp set a $39.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.