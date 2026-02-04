Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $21,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,148,379,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,825,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,440 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $293,141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,856,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,419,000 after acquiring an additional 704,790 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Elevance Health by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,076,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,741,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target slightly from $394 to $397 and maintained an “overweight” rating, which supports upside vs. the current price. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target slightly from $394 to $397 and maintained an “overweight” rating, which supports upside vs. the current price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market activity is drawing attention — some traders see positioning that could presage larger moves, but this is speculative and not a direct fundamental change. Read More.

Options-market activity is drawing attention — some traders see positioning that could presage larger moves, but this is speculative and not a direct fundamental change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a long-form take (“It Has Been Painful, But This Too Shall Pass”) arguing the near-term weakness is cyclical and could reverse — useful for longer-term investors but less likely to move stock intraday. Read More.

Seeking Alpha published a long-form take (“It Has Been Painful, But This Too Shall Pass”) arguing the near-term weakness is cyclical and could reverse — useful for longer-term investors but less likely to move stock intraday. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The Globe and Mail aggregated analyst commentary on multiple healthcare names including Elevance; helpful context but no single decisive call. Read More.

The Globe and Mail aggregated analyst commentary on multiple healthcare names including Elevance; helpful context but no single decisive call. Read More. Negative Sentiment: RBC downgraded ELV from “outperform” to “sector perform” and set a $358 target — a downgrade in stance that likely pressured sentiment despite a modestly positive target. Read More.

RBC downgraded ELV from “outperform” to “sector perform” and set a $358 target — a downgrade in stance that likely pressured sentiment despite a modestly positive target. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Truist trimmed its price target from $400 to $390 while keeping a “buy” rating — the lower target reduces upside expectations and can weigh on the stock. Read More.

Truist trimmed its price target from $400 to $390 while keeping a “buy” rating — the lower target reduces upside expectations and can weigh on the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies cut its price target to $395, another downward revision that adds to the negative analyst tone. Read More.

Jefferies cut its price target to $395, another downward revision that adds to the negative analyst tone. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein lowered its target to $409 — still above the current price but a cut nonetheless, contributing to the cluster of downward revisions. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $431.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $413.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9%

ELV opened at $338.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.