Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Stake Lifted by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 732,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,997,000 after buying an additional 774,471 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

