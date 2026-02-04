Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 17,109 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.32.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

