Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE is Unison Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Unison Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDEFree Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,335 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $35,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,154.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDE was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

